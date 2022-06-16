J Prince Is Calling For Justice For His Ex’s Murdered 9 Yr Old Daughter

CLOSE

Gun violence is at an all time high and no one can stand to hear about violence being committed on a young child, no matter who it is.

James L. Smith AKA, J Prince, music executive, promoter and the CEO of the Houston based record label Rap-A-Lot, is using his platform to speak a call for justice against an alleged Houston gang member who executed his ex-girlfriend’s 9 year old daughter.

According to reports 9 year old Khylie Sorrells was shot in the head and killed by, allegedly, Houston gang member 22 year-old Jeremiah Jones. According to police Khylie Sorrell’s mother who was J Prince’s ex-girlfriend, broke up with Jones months ago. Jones went to Khylie Sorrells home to confront her mother after seeing her with other men. An argument broke out and that’s when Jones pulled out a gun and shot the 9 year old in the head.

J Prince has taken to his personal social media to ask his community to take a stand.

“Houston we have a problem. We can’t have clowns like this running around purposely killing our babies and we be ok with it… . I’m not advocating violence, but we have to protect our kids.”

Let us pray that justice prevails for that innocent baby.

