‘Grandmother Of Juneteenth’ Opal Lee At 95 Walked That 2.5 Mile Walk

CLOSE

It’s a wonderful thing to see all the fruits of your labor come to fruition however it is BLESSING to see the fruits of your labor happen not for just you but for the people as a whole.

Opal Lee spent years lobbying for federal recognition of Juneteenth. On June 7, 2021 President Joe Biden singed Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Some of us at 45 can’t walk 2.5 miles…

At the age of 95 years old, Opal Lee, kicked off Juneteenth by leading hundreds of people marched 2.5 miles through Fort Worth, representing, June 19, 1865 when the freedom of African American slaves became proclaimed in Texas, after a 2.5 year wait.

Not only did Opal Lee complete the 2.5 mile, 3 hour walk but she then took the stage to speak:

“Juneteenth is freedom, and I’m advocating that we celebrate freedom from the 19th of June to the 4th of July, but I want you to make yourself a committee of one, because you know people who aren’t on the same page as you,” “If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love and it’s up to you to change it,”

Amen!!

Take a look at the video below