Cardi B Is Going To Be ‘Hot Sh*t’ July 1st, With A Surprise June 27th

Cardi B

Source: Courtesy / Palms Casino Resort

Fireworks are traditional for the Fourth of July but Cardi B is getting the party started early with fireworks of her own.  Cardi B took to social media to announce she is dropping a hot new single title ‘Hot Sh*t’ July 1st.

My new single “Hot Shit” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨  Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘

Cardi B didn’t grace the 2022 BET Awards with her presence, but she did show up for a commercial during the awards show promoting the highly anticipated ‘Hot Sh*t’ with a promise of a surprise for all of her fans tonight at 8pm.

No, we don’t know if that’s eastern or pacific time.  We suggest you just keep your social media finger scrolling and your eyes open starting at 5pm just to be safe.

