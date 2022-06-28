Nipsey Hussle Alleged Killer Assaulted In Jail Missed Court

CLOSE

The man that is on trial for murdering Grammy Award winning rapper Nipsey Hussle missed court Tuesday after being physically assaulted in jail.

It is being reported that 32 year old Eric Holder was supposed to testify during his June 28 appearance was allegedly physically assaulted in jail suffering injuries that prevented him from being in court. The judge told jurors to return to the courtroom Wednesday unless deemed otherwise.

Eric Holder has pleaded not guilty to murdering Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey Hussle was unceremoniously gunned down and murdered at the young age of 33 in front of his store Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

