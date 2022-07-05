Illinois Mass Shooting During July 4th Parade Leaves 6 Dead

CLOSE

It almost seems like you are not safe from gun violence anywhere as 6 people were killed while attending a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois by a suspected lone gunman.

Families were terrified fleeing as gunfire broke out July 4th morning while attending a Fourth of July parade not knowing where the gun shots were coming from, they left their belongings trying to find safety.

Authorities apprehend later on that day without incident 22 year old Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III but yet to be formally charge him in connection with climbing onto the rooftop of a nearby business in Highland Park and opening fire on the parade minutes after it started, leaving 6 dead and dozens injured. Crimo was said to be a person of interest in the shooting, allegedly ran and left the gun which was a “high-powered rifle” on the roof and according to authorities the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” which means he meant to kill random people.

Take a look at the video below.