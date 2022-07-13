Chicago Man Throws Naked Woman Out Of Window Killing Her

CLOSE

There is a new ‘Brotha Man’ from the fifth floor, the only difference is this ‘brotha man’ wasn’t hopping in and out of windows, instead he threw a woman out of a 5th floor window, killing her.

How Crazy is this?

A woman visited her boyfriend, Tyson Tillman, on the fifth floor of his apartment in Chicago around 10:39 pm. While she was waiting in the hallway outside Tillman’s front door, Tyson Tillman had a naked woman inside. Tyson Tillman then forcibly tossed the naked woman out the window, sending her crashing down to an alleyway, where she died instantly.

When the police arrived, Tillman’s girlfriend was arrested, but she has yet to have been charged. Tyson Tillman, who initially denied doing it, then later admitted that they were involved in a physical altercation in his apartment, and the woman’s clothing came off during the fight, and she fell from the window. But upon further questioning Tyson Tillman then said “I threw the b*tch out the window,” .

Tyson Tillman has been charged with first-degree murder.

Take a look at the post below