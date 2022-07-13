T-Pain Said Tupac Would Get ‘Ate the F*ck Up Lyrically’ Today

CLOSE

T-Pain must have forgot, it wasn’t all that long ago that he was getting dragged for his use of auto-tunes and that Usher shaded him in a way that made him depressed. Otherwise why would you do the same to someone else, especially someone that isn’t here to defend himself. Thank God, for Tupac Shakur he still has fans that will never forget, just how prolific he was.

Come with me, Hail Mary, Run quick see, what do we have here, Now, do you wanna ride or die, La dadada, la la la la

T-Pain recently sat down and had a conversation with DJ Akademiks about Hip Hop in the social media era on his Twitch channel when T-Pain had this to say about the legendary Tupac Shakur who was cut down early in life in his prime:

Tupac “would’ve gotten his ass ate the fuck up lyrically.” “lyricism wise, ’Pac would’ve got ridiculously murdered.” “’Pac was a crazy lyricist in our time because ain’t nobody else have no platform,”

Does anybody else hear cricket’s??

Take a listen to what T-Pain had to say then give us your thoughts on whether or not Tupac would have been able to keep up with today’s rappers.