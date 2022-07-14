Jay-Z Tells Kevin Hart He’s Not Retired, He’s Just Not Making Music

CLOSE

They say that interviews with Jay-Z is far and few between, but when your Kevin Hart snagging that big fish interview might be a little easier.

For the second season of Kevin Hart’s show ‘Hart to Hart’, he was able to sit down and have a heart to heart interview with rapper legend, entrepreneur, Jay-Z.

With all the business moves that Jay-Z makes, the thing that brought him to the mogul table his rapping is something that is just about as rare as Jay-Z giving interview. Hart to Hart dove into the subject of in 2003 when Jay-Z announced he was retiring then dropped an album, wanting to know if Jay-Z was officially retired. Jay-Z answered with a heart to heart, in the words of Silk Sonic, Jay-Z is saying, Imma leave the door open ♫

“I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired. It’s a gift, and who am I to shut it off?

Take a look at the video below