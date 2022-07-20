H.E.R Cast As ‘Belle’ In Upcoming Live ‘Beauty And The Beast’

CLOSE

For all inspiring to go into the entertainment world, specially music. Here are a few things you should know to guarantee yourself long money. First, write your own music, own your own catalog. Second, get yourself hooked up with anything that has to do with Disney because nothing on this Earth can match their cross-over game or the timelessness of their productions.

Congratulations are in order because H.E.R has that all figured out at the age of 25.

Grammy award winning singer/musician H.E.R has been cast in ABC’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast special, playing princess ‘Belle’.

ABC shared the news along with a statement from the ecstatic ‘Best Part’ singer.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy,” “The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!”

ABC’s, live-action/animation hybrid of ‘Beauty And The Beast’ titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air on December 15, 2022 and on Disney+ the next day.

