D.A.R.E. Had Some Choice Words for HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

HBO’s racy teen and adult drama ‘Euphoria’ has won a lot of acclaim and viewers since its debut back in 2019.

Now, the Zendaya-led show is starting to rub some organizations the wrong way and one has now spoken out.

The anti-drug movement known as D.A.R.E reached out to TMZ to express their concern with the way they portray drug abuse and risky behavior. The organization said: “Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world.” The show has been criticized in the past for their drug storylines, but they have also been applauded for their realistic portrayal of addiction and drug abuse.

D.A.R.E. is even willing to work with those involved with the hit program and network through the “high school-aged Youth Advocacy Board” as a way “to present our concerns directly.”

It is up to HBO and the ‘Euphoria’ cast and crew to accept, though it might be doubtful as to if and when it will actually happen.

All of the controversy might not stop people from watching the show, it might even bring more viewers and streamers.

Still, programs like D.A.R.E. should not be ignored when it comes to educating students on drug abuse.

In case you are not familiar with ‘Euphoria,’ here is the trailer for season two:

