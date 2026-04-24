Meet The Cleveland Browns’ Newest 1st Round Rookies

Browns traded down to draft OT Fano, a versatile lineman who can play both left and right tackle

Browns added WR Concepcion, an elite route runner and playmaker, to boost their passing game

Rookies Fano and Concepcion represent Browns' effort to upgrade key offensive areas for the new season

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The Cleveland Browns officially introduced their newest first-round rookies following the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, adding key pieces on both sides of the offense.

Cleveland made two major moves early, including a trade down before selecting offensive tackle Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick.

Later in the round, the Browns added wide receiver KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick, giving the offense a boost in both protection and playmaking.

Here’s a closer look at the newest members of the Browns roster.

Spencer Fano (OT, Utah)

The Browns addressed the trenches first by selecting Spencer Fano, one of the top offensive linemen in the draft.

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Fano, a standout at Utah, was a three-year starter who earned unanimous All-American honors and won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs over 300 pounds, bringing versatility after playing both left and right tackle in college.

Cleveland traded down from No. 6 before landing Fano at No. 9, signaling confidence that he can become an immediate contributor on a revamped offensive line.

KC Concepcion (WR, Texas A&M)

The Browns added explosiveness to their offense with the selection of wide receiver KC Concepcion.

Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M for the 2025 season and quickly became a standout, recording 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. He earned first-team All-SEC honors and built a reputation as an elite route runner and playmaker.

Cleveland used the No. 24 overall pick to bring him in, addressing a need at wide receiver and adding another weapon to the offense.

What This Means For Cleveland

The Browns focused on improving the offense early in the draft, reinforcing the offensive line while adding a dynamic receiving option.

Fano brings protection and stability up front, while Concepcion adds speed and versatility to the passing game. Together, the two rookies represent a clear effort to upgrade key areas heading into the new season.

The draft continues, but Cleveland has already made a strong statement with its first-round additions.

When Is The Rest Of The NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft continues through the weekend, with multiple rounds still ahead as teams build out their rosters.

Friday (Rounds 2–3): 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Saturday (Rounds 4–7): 12 p.m. ET

All remaining rounds will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

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Meet The Cleveland Browns’ Newest 1st Round Rookies was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com