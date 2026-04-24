Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Local TV news station’s FOX 8 I-Team reports that multiple Cleveland police officers have been indicted in connection to an alleged fraud scheme tied to COVID-19 relief funds.

According to the I-Team investigation, the indictments involve both current and former officers accused of improperly obtaining pandemic-related financial assistance.

Investigators say the case centers on false information submitted to secure relief money that was intended for struggling businesses and individuals during the pandemic.

Love News? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

At this stage, officials have confirmed multiple officers are facing charges, though the full list of names and counts continues to develop as the case moves through the court system.

What Charges Are They Facing?

The indictments include allegations tied to fraud and falsification of records connected to COVID-19 relief programs.

Cases like this typically involve charges such as:

-Tampering with records

-Theft or fraud

-Making false statements



If convicted, those charges can carry serious penalties, including fines, restitution, and potential prison time depending on the severity of the offenses and the amount of money involved.



What Happens Next

The officers will now go through the legal process, which could include arraignments, pre-trial hearings, and potentially trial if no plea agreements are reached.

The FOX 8 I-Team was first to uncover and report on the indictments, and additional details—including specific names, departments, and timelines—are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

Meet The Cleveland Browns’ Newest 1st Round Rookies

Movies and TV Shows Filmed in Cleveland That Might Surprise You

15 Rare Animals Only Found In Ohio (And Some Nearby States)

Multiple Cleveland Police Officers Indicted was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com