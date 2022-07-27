Highland Park Shooting Suspect Indicted on 117 Counts

CLOSE

Highland Park shooting suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, turned a family safe place into hunting ground during a Fourth of July parade, by killing seven people and wounding dozens of others while perched on top of a building hovering over men, women and children.

Today a grand jury in Lake County, Illinois, has returned 117 felony counts against 21 year old Robert E. Crimo III, charging him with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for each deceased victim, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel.

Robert E. Crimo III who voluntarily admitted to authorities he emptied two 30-round magazines before loading his weapon with a third and firing again, is expected to appear in person in court on August 3 for his arraignment.

