Lil Duval Isn’t Living His Best Life After Being Hit By A Car

CLOSE

Comedian Lil Duval blew up the charts with with ‘Living My Best Life’ but right now he is not smiling but rather asking for your prayers as it has been reported via Lil Duval’s personal IG that he was hit by a car and he was being flown to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery.

According to Lil Duval:

“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4-wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”

In the video posted by Lil Duval you can see him being transferred from an ambulance truck to a helicopter that was taking him over to Nassau in the Bahamas.

Lil Duval then posted another video of a nurse praying over him because in the video after that you can see a medical person actually drilling into his knee.

They really drilling my knee bruh. 😫😫😫😫😫😫 Why they ain’t put me to sleep?

We will be keeping Lil Duval uplifted in our prayers for recovery and healing.

Take a look at the videos below