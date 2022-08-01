Nicki Minaj Drops New Docu Trailer ‘Nicki’ [VIDEO]

CLOSE

It seems like errrbody has a documentary these days, so why not the first female rapper to amass a net worth of over $100 million, making her the wealthiest female MC ever, 39 year old rapper Nicki Minaj.

Grammy award nominated rapper Nicki Minaj has got next of the docu-series train, as she has dropped a 2 minute trailer for her official six part docuseries ‘Nicki’.

According to Nicki Minaj’s social media: “Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”

The only question is where ‘Nicki’ is going to drop?? In 2020 Nicki Minaj posted that she had a docu-series coming to HBO Max however when watching the official trailer for ‘Nicki’ the ‘coming soon’ doesn’t say where it is coming soon too, only that it is a BRON production. So I guess we will have to stay tuned.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘Nicki’ below.