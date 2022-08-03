Iman Shumpert Arrested At Airport For Having Weed In His Bag

CLOSE

Police were called to Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday for a potential violation. According to a report the violator was former Cleveland Cavalier Iman Shumpert and the violation was having 6.12 ounces in his bag.

Allegedly Iman Shumpert was to board a flight on Delta Airlines at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport when he went through TSA and the screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in his bag. Iman Shumpert admitted it was weed and a mobile test confirmed it was Mary Jane. Police also claim that Iman Shumpert had a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag but no gun.

Iman Shumpert was concerned about missing his flight to Los Angeles to see his daughter but police told him he would be making the flight, instead he was getting a car ride to jail.

Iman Shumpert was charged with marijuana possession a “State Jail Felony” and could face up to two years behind bars and a $10K fine, if convicted.

