Terrell Owen’s Put A Karen On Blast And Wants Charges Filed

CLOSE

Some folks got to learn things the hard way. You ever heard someone say “you messed with the wrong one this time”? It seems Karen is finding things out the hard and she has definitely messed with the wrong one when she decided to be a ‘Karen’ to NFL Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens.

Terrell Owens neighbor of all people decided to accuse him of speeding and almost hitting her. The police came and ‘Neighborhood Karen’ said that the Hall of Famer was threatening her then said to this to T.O. in front of the officer and unbeknownst to her his phone that was recording… “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”

Now Terrell Owens is putting ‘Karen’ on National blast and he says the only way ‘Karen’ is going to learn her lesson is by doing a little time.

Take a listen to what Terrell Owens had to say in the video below.