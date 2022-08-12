Kenan Thompson Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

CLOSE

“Let the church say AMEN!!” Congratulations in order as actor/comedian and SNL star Kenan Thompson has received the esteem honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

44 year old Kenan Thompson started his career as a young star on Nickelodeon on the hit series “All That” before getting his on show ‘Kenan and Kel’ that landed him to the block buster hit movie ‘Good Burger’ before his years of hard work landed him as a Emmy nominated regular on Saturday Night Live.

During his acceptance speech of his immortality star residency, Kenan, was just happy to be placed next to the another SNL legend Lorne Michaels.

“It’s just an honor and a privilege going in next to the GOAT Lorne Michaels.”

An extremely thankful Kenan Thompson said he was going to high-five the whole Hollywood Blvd, while giving honor to his brother in show business Kel Mitchell.

