Idris Elba Backs Out Of Being The Next James Bond

James Bond 007 has been historically known for having the sexiest men play the famous secret agent. So when talks that ‘sexiest man alive’ actor Idris Elba was in the mix to get next at the role of James Bond the sisters was ‘all for it’.

There had been rumors and back forth on Idris Elba playing James Bond, but we guess the ladies never asked Idris Elba did he want to be James Bond, otherwise this 007 heartbreak wouldn’t be real.

During the premiere of his movie The Harder They Fall, Idris Elba said he wasn’t considering being the next agent 007. According to Idris Elba:

“No, I’m not going to be James Bond.” “I’m probably the most famous Bond actor in the world, and I haven’t even played the role.”

But don’t worry ladies, Idris Elba said that he is pursuing other roles, just not 007.