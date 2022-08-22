Singer Sparkle Responds To Her Niece Testifying In R Kelly’s Trial

CLOSE

It’s no secret the original R Kelly having relations with a minor (allegedly) video was all over the streets on VHS. The video was of a man urinating on a little girl while she called him daddy.

If you are in your 40’s you have seen the video (whether you want to admit it or not). We later found out that the alleged little girl was the niece of R&B singer Sparkle best know for her smash hit slow cut ‘Be Careful’ with R. Kelly himself.

Sparkle’s niece ended up in court before the side settle, and Sparkle who said she rode for her niece, fell out with Robert Kelly, however her family turned their back on her in the fallout out of everything.

Sparkle prayed for her niece to one day tell the truth and shame the devil and for them to be a family again.

Fast forwarding to now, R Kelly pretty much got a life sentence plus he still has more charges to face.

Last week in court R. Kelly’s original case, Sparkles niece at 30 plus years took the stand to testify. She admits that some things went down but now she is saying her aunt encouraged it. According to the niece that is identified as Jane Doe, her aunt said, “That I should rub his head and ask him to take that role in my life.” as the young teens Godfather.

Sparkle has responded in a video (see below) to her nieces testimony:

“Absolutely NOT!! I can’t help he lies told on me & under oath at the.. & cause ya Momma mad at me cause y’all were FORCED to testify.. [shrug emoji].” … “put a few things in context,”

Let’s continue to pray for healing in this family.