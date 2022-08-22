Steve Smith: The Bottom Line Is That Baker Mayfield Was The Better QB

CLOSE

Panthers legendary WR turned NFL Network and Preseason Analyst for the Panthers Steve Smith joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of The Clubhouse to recap the preseason game against the Patriots, as well as react to the news that Baker Mayfield has been named the week 1 starter for Carolina.

Things with Steve started off with Steve reacting to the news earlier in the day that Baker Mayfield has been named the starting QB as Steve said:

“Observing and watching joint practices last week, I felt like with Baker Mayfield getting more and more comfortable he was the better QB and that’s the bottom line.”

Keeping things with the QB position Steve doesn’t think that the injury to Matt Corral is the negative that some believe it can be as he can still learn valuable lessons by watching film and he still was going to need some time to figure stuff out and this time on the sidelines can help.

Steve also weighed in on Ikem Ekwonu’s performance on Friday he said he made some mistakes, but that is a part of the process and it was good for him to go against guys like Matthew Judon as he will only learn and get better from this as he still had some good moments on Friday.

One name that has not had the preseason many were hoping for was Terrace Marshall as Steve said it should be concerning that the coach is calling you out nicely after the game as he needs to pick it up soon because he may have potential but he hasn’t accomplished anything. Steve also pointed to Shi Smith continuing to make plays throughout the preseason.

The conversation ended with a preview of this Friday’s game against the Bills, Steve said this will be a great measuring stick for the Panthers. Steve also pointed out that playing a team like the Bills will be good to get them ready for the Browns in week 1 as both teams are similar specifically on the defensive side.

