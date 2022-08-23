Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Trailer Has Dropped

CLOSE

Does Tyler Perry ever rest?? It is probably safe to answer no, as it appears that Mr. Black Hollywood has done it again with his newest movie coming to Netflix next month, ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’.

‘A Jazzman’s Blues’, written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer is a drama about a forbidden love, of a couple navigating the world as young Black people in the deep South during the 1940s and through the decades that follow.

According to Tyler Perry

“I’m excited about the world seeing a different side of me….I wrote it in 1995. It was the first screenplay I ever wrote. The two characters are just trying to find their own way in the world. Initially, I wanted to play the lead role of Bayou, but that was 1995 — I aged out.”

“A Jazzman’s Blues,” a Tyler Perry film, makes its world premiere on Sun. Sept. 11 at TIFF and launches Sept. 23 on Netflix.

Take a look at the emotional official trailer of Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ below.