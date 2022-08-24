Snoop Dogg Dropped Something For The Kids ‘Doggyland’

CLOSE

Move over ‘Candy Land’ there is a new Dogg in town putting something out there for the kids, “Doggyland’.

Snoop Dogg has come a long way from the early beginnings of Death Row, from wanting to get through the front door to owning the door. Snoop Dogg through maturations has in many ways gotten better with time especially when it comes to business ventures. One would be lying if they said back in the day the could see Snoop cooking it up with Martha Stewart and if you go back prior to his professional rapping days Snoop Dogg probably couldn’t see himself as being a grandfather either. But that was then and this is now Snoop Dogg has gone from Doggy Style to Doggyland with a new animated children series title ‘Doggyland’.

The program features a cast of animated dogs teaching educational, social and emotional skills through song and dance. Officially titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, the show recently released its first four episodes, which are available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. New episodes of the show, will officially premiere on Tuesdays.

Take a look at the first episode of Doggyland by Uncle Snoop below.