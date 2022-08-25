CLOSE

The Head Coach of the Charlotte 49ers Football Team joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse to discuss how he has grown as a coach this offseason, and the challenges of starting the season on the road against FAU.

One of the first things that Kyle asked Will about the defensive struggles from last year as he said the scheme has changed along with multiple new coaches on the defensive side of the ball. One of the other big keys is that Will feels like getting a guy like Amir Siddiq to be the opposite edge of Markees Watts should help the 49ers get after the QB more this year. Will also noted that the corners have developed throughout the offseason and he made it clear they have to play better on the defensive end this year.

Another thing that Will learned from last year’s struggles is that you have to really treat everything on a week-to-week basis as he told Kyle:

“I get why coaches talk about going 1-0, because if you start thinking about big-picture and how you win a conference championship and how beat teams like Maryland you are not worried about your team.”

When it came to the week Zero matchup against conference foe Florida Atlantic Will said he could gripe about starting the year on the road and he loves the challenge a game like this brings going against a conference opponent while also being 10-point underdogs.

Will Healy: We’ve Got To Be Better On Defense This Year was originally published on wfnz.com