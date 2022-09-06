Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Son Wave’s 1st Birthday

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Happy Birthday shout out’s go out to little Wave Set Cephus as his parents rapper Cardi B and Offset celebrated Wave’s 1st birthday with a car themed party.

Cardi, her husband Offset, their 4-year-old daughter, Kulture, and Wave all wore denim ensembles by Denim Tears, as they partied surrounded by extravagant cars that were guarded by massive ballon displays, DJ’s spinning on the one’s and two’s and a chef.

Little Wave made his grand entrance in his own custom truck that was tricked out by his aunt Hennessy Carolina.

Take a look at the video and photo’s from Wave 1st birthday below.