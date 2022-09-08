‘The CHI’ Star Barton Fitzpatrick Get’s Jacked In The CHI

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Barton Fitzpatrick, best known for playing the role of gang leader Reg brother of Trig and Jake that died in a hail of bullets on ‘The CHI’ at the end of season two, almost played his tragic end on The CHI recently while in the real life CHI the past weekend.

According to Chicago police, Barton Fitzpatrick was the victim of an armed robbery early Sunday morning in Chicago. Chicago native Barton Fitzpatrick who was only a passenger in the car when someone jumped in the backseat and pulled a gun on the actor then demanded the whips. It’s not clear what spooked the gunman but he ended up fleeing the scene without the car, but he did get Fitzpatrick for his chain and some other personal items.

Take a loo at the post below