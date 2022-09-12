According to NBC4i, every registered voter in Ohio is getting an application for a mail-in absentee ballot from the Secretary of State’s Office in Columbus.
The goal is to make the November election more accessible and reduce lines at the polls.
If you get more than one form, it is legal, but only return one.
“There’s a little confusion with people thinking that they have to vote that way, but that’s an option. So if you wanna vote an absentee ballot this year for November, fill out the application, send it back to the board and then those first ballots will go out the first week of October,” said Mahoning County Elections Director Tom McCabe.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win a Pair of Tickets to the We Outside Comedy Tour!
- CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Usher Plans to Celebrate ‘My Way’ 25th Anniversary
- T.I. Say’s He Was Not Supposed To Be Davis Maclean
- Steve Smith: Patience Is Needed For The Framework Of This Season
- PNB Rock Reportedly Shot in LA at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles
- The 2022 Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit Online Contest
- Gary’s Tea: Ray J Exposes Kris Jenner on Live + Ne-Yo Puts Gag Order On His Estranged Wife [WATCH]
- Reverend Frederick Douglas Haynes Discusses British Monarchy & The Colonization Of African Nations [WATCH]
- Ohio registered voters to receive absentee ballot applications
- East Cleveland Police Chief In Court Today for Grand Theft
- R. Kelly’s Prison Account Seized Of $27,000, Will Go Back To Victims
Ohio registered voters to receive absentee ballot applications was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com