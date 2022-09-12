CLOSE

The Head Football Coach of the Appalachian State Mountaineers joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he looked back on the big upset win in College Station, and the upcoming weekend in Boone, NC.

The conversation with Coach Clark started with his mindset in the final few minutes of the game as he jokingly told Kyle he was thinking “Don’t screw it up” but he said one thing they try to do as a program is excel in situational football as they wanted to make sure that they would not give the ball back to the Aggies and when the game was over it was a relief as they have had close encounters on the road against ranked opponents before but haven’t been able to close it out so winning was special for everyone.

A week prior to the upset App State lost a heartbreaking shootout at home to UNC and Shawn explained that he thinks what help his team rebound so quickly was they had direct and honest conversations with his team. He said a big sticking point to his team was to take the logo off the helmet this weekend and go out and win your battles.

To make this win more historic College Gameday is coming to Boone for the first time as Shawn said this is pretty special for Gameday to come in for the first time and is a great opportunity to showcase the history and people of App State.

Despite the hype over the last 48 hours, Coach said they have to flush this game out and get ready for a stout Troy team and they can’t have a letdown as Shawn said this is the biggest game in the history of App State Football.

Shawn Clark: To Get A Win Over A Ranked Opponent Is Special was originally published on wfnz.com