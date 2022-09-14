Ludacris’ ‘Karma’s World’ Show Launches Toy And Haircare Lines

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Big up’s are most definitely in order as Rapper Ludacris’s Netflix smash hit children’s show ‘Karma’s World’ is now launching a toy and haircare line.

Talk about a for us by us success story. 44 year old father of 4, Ludacris, is slaying ‘Netflix’ with a children’s series named after his own daughter, ‘Karma’s World’ that was inspired by Karma and the things that she went through. Children resinate so hard with ‘Karma’s World’, that Netflix rolled out a second season on the streaming platform in March of this year and the positive success of Karma’s world is still going.

According to a press release Mattel has released a full line of Karma’s World toys, including dolls and doll accessories, styling heads, role play, plush and more, inspired by the show’s main character Karma. On top of that a licensing deal with 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World Entertainment will produce a full line of haircare products through CurlyKids.

Now that’s what’s up!!

Take a look at the videos below.