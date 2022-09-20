Cardi B Is Going To Garnish Tasha K To Get Her $3.3 Mil

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

I was born to flex, Diamonds on my neck,I like boardin’ jets, I like mornin’ sex, but nothing in this world that I like more than checks. When Cardi B spilt those bars she meant it. If YouTuber Tasha K thought that rapper Cardi B was going to let go of that $3.3 million she was awarded after a jury found that she defamed Cardi B throughout multiple posts and YouTube videos, she was just as wrong as the bogus tea she called herself spilling on Card B.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Cardi B has filed paperwork in Georgia to start the process of collection, starting the process to seize property and assets owed by the blogger. Making it plain, Cardi B is garnishing Tasha K.

Folks thought that when Tasha K took to IG to say she needed a fresh start in Africa she contemplating bouncing out of the U.S. but video blogger Tasha K denies that claim.

“Life in Africa is turning out to be exactly what I needed. A fresh start ! This week I will be releasing my first VLOG of my new life in Africa and showing you all our expanded family,”

Take a look below.