Breaking news on this Monday is that following practice in Berea around 3:00pm Cleveland Browns Star Defensive End Myles Garrett was in a single car accident while on his way home. According to the report Myles Garrett’s 2021 Porshe drifted off the side of the road and flipped several times.

Thank God that Myles Garrett as well as his passenger were wearing seats belts, however they were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Take a look at the video below.