Megan Thee Stallion Launches A Mental Health Website

Big up’s are in order to Megan Thee Stallion.

Mental Health issues in our communities are real for a multitude of reasons, however for years our communities were have treated Mental Health as a tabu subject. Some even feel that seeking help for their mental health is unnecessary.

However times are changing and with the help of celebrities such as Taraji P. Henson educating people on the importance of Mental Health others are following suit champion for the cause.

Now rapper Megan Thee Stallion is using her platform by creating a mental health resource in the the form of a website “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too” sprung by her single ‘Anxiety’.

The site that can be found at www.badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com featured a list of free therapy organizations, a national crisis text line, a suicide & crisis lifeline, substance abuse, and mental health administration national helpline among other resources. It also offered resource directories for projects benefitting the black community including therapy for black women and men, LGBTQ Psychotherapist of Color Directory, and black mental wellness, to name a few.