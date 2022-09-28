Rapper Coolie Dead at Age 59

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that rapper Coolio has passed away at the age of 59 years old.

According to TMZ the Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” paramedics were called to a house in Los Angeles around 4 PM for a medical emergency and when they got there they pronounced Coolio dead.

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., AKA Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, reportedly said that paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest although an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Coolie uplifted in our prayers.