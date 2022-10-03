Kendrick Lamar Sets The ‘SNL’ Stage on Fire

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Kendrick Lamar took a small rest but the pint sized rapper has most definitely been Alright after proving that he has Hip Hip, loyalty, royalty inside his DNA has he set The Saturday Night Live Stage on fire this past weekend kicking off SNL’s 48th season opener.

Kendrick Lamar performed a medley of songs his from fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, that included “Rich Spirit,” “N95” and “Father Time”, with a performance that shows why the Grammy award winning artist took a break too make sure he came back with greatness.

If you missed it, we got you, take a look at Kendrick Lamar’s phenomenal Saturday Night Live performance below.