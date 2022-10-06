Brownstone Drops New Music For The 1st Time In 25 Years [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Guess who’s back? ‘I Heard It Through The Grape Vine’ that after 25 years the singing trio ‘Brownstone’ has dropped new music.

In 1997 Brownstone was ‘5 Miles to Empty’ but just like the first time music fans were introduced to them, they said, ‘If You Love Me’ they would be back.

Hurry, hurry, quick, quick, Brownstone say’s “we’re reinventing, we’re refreshed, we’re renewed, we’re revamped,”.

In 1994 the Grammy nominated three original members of Brownstone were Monica “Mimi” Doby, Charmayne Maxena “Maxee” Maxwell and Nichole “Nicci” Gilbert was founded in Los Angeles, and were signed to Michael Jackson’s MJJ Music record label less than a year later. After recording two studio albums and extensive touring the group broke up. The in 2015 tragedy struck when “Maxee” Maxwell died in an accidental fall at the age of 46.

In 2019, it was announced that Brownstone was reuniting with founding members Nicci Gilbert and Mimi Doby, alongside returning member Teisha Brown for the 25th anniversary of the Essence Festival as well the 25th anniversary of the group.

It’s three years later and the ladies of Brownstone which now consists of Nicci Gilbert, Teisha Brown and Arin Jackson is back with a new track titled ‘All I Want’ that is old Brownstone but with a new feel.

Take a listen to Brownstone’s ‘All I Want’ in the video below and let us know what you think.