Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

According to NBC4i, Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March and “fall back” in November. Yes, this means we get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday when the clock remains in the secondhand position for another hour.

Ohio is among 18 states pushing to observe daylight saving time permanently.

