Cardi B Takes To IG To Pay Tribute To Takeoff

Cardi B and her husband Offset have been quite on social media since the tragic death of Takeoff, Migos as well as family member and understandably so. Yesterday the skies of Atlanta dropped tears of what seemed like sorrow as fans wrapped around the building of the State Farm Arena and family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their last respects to the rapper Takeoff. It was the first time Cardi B and Offset had been seen and yesterday Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff as a family member as well as fan on her own personal Instagram.

In a heartbreaking photo array musical post Cardi B had this to say:

Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽. As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after

28 year old Takeoff whose real name was, Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston following a private party on November 1. Police haven’t publicly identified any suspects in the fatal shooting nor has any arrest been made.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Takeoff uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Cardi B’s post below.