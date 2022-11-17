Woman Wires Her Mouth Shut To Loose Weight

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

The jingle is what would you do for a Klondike Bar, however a TikToker is remixing that to, what would you do to loose weight, with the hook of wiring her mouth shut.

Allegedly, Aviwe Mazosiwe, a TikToker from South Africa, in an effort to loose weight in preparation for breast reduction surgery, decided to have slimming wires placed on her teeth, to keep the jaw wired shut and document her weight lose journey on TikTok. According to Aviwe Mazosiwe she lost 31 lbs in seven weeks and was dragged in her comments every step of the way.

The practice of mouth wiring to loose weight is common in South Africa and Mazosiwe says the extreme diet method is not for the faint of heart because it can take a toll on you mentally.

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts. Did Aviwe Mazosiwe go too far to loose weight?