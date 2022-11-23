7 Dead Including The Suspect At Walmart In VA. Mass Shooting

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

As many are out doing there pre-Thanksgiving shopping a senseless mass shooting occurred at a Walmart in Virginia.

Authorities are reporting that multiple people were injured and 7 dead including the suspect at a mass shooting in a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night.

According to a report a Walmart just before closing not long after the night shift checked in allegedly an manager of the store walked into the break room, in which witnesses described as an ambush and opened fired on employees inside before shooting himself. A video obtained by Hollywood Unlocked (see below) has witnesses describing the horrific scene.

Mayor Rick W. West said in a statement posted on the city’s Twitter account:

“I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city,” “Chesapeake is a tightknit community and we are all shaken by this news.”

Tuesday’s shooting happened as the US has recorded more than 600 mass shootings so far this year. Most recently at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville – which is about 170 miles west of Chesapeake – a 22-year-old student allegedly opened fire on fellow students this month, killing three of them on a bus returning to campus from a field trip to Washington, DC. and last weekend, a 22-year-old shot and killed five people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and 19 others were injured.

We will be the family and community of this horrific tragedy uplifted in our prayers and keep you the reader updated as more details unfold.