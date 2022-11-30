Democrats Pick Hakeem Jeffries To Replace Nancy Pelosi

CLOSE

History in government has been made once again as breaking news today is House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year. In a meeting that was held behind closed doors on Capital Hill the historic decision was made, making Hakeem Jeffries the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress.

Nancy Pelosi the House Speaker announced some weeks back that she will be stepping down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks. Word had it when Pelosi made that announcement that Representative Hakeem Jeffries, might be the one who gets next, and appears that the word on the streets were right.

Hakeem Jeffries is a 52 year old New York native, politician and attorney who has served as the U.S. representative for New York’s 8th congressional district since 2013. A member of the Democratic Party, he represents a district that covers parts of eastern Brooklyn and southwestern Queens in New York City. Hakeem Jeffries was one of three next-generation leaders who quickly swept in to solidify their place as uncontested contenders atop the party brass.

Hakeem Jeffries’s ascension means Democrats will have a Brooklyn native leading both the House and the Senate, where Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is poised to remain the majority leader after Democrats held onto their upper-chamber majority in the midterms.

