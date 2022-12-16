Tyler Perry Speaks Out About His Own Suicide Attempts

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The world is still in shock from the news that ‘The Ellen Show’ DJ, tWitch, Stephen Boss had passed away at the age of 40 years old from an apparent suicide. Ellen DeGeneres as well as others having been paying tribute to the fun loving DJ on social since the heart wrenching news.

However Tyler Perry is paying homage by educating others with his own testimony of suicide attempts that thank God were not successful.

In an Instagram video captioned “Life…”, 52 year Tyler Perry had this to say:

“He (tWitch) was always full of life, it seemed like, such a light.” “With that said, I just want to take you back to a time in my life when I tried to commit suicide, a couple of times, because it was so dark I didn’t think it would get any better. I had endured so much pain, so much abuse, sexual abuse, it was all so hard to just move through that I thought the only way to make this better was to end my life.” “Had any of those attempts happened, I would’ve missed the best part of my life,”

AMEN…The lesson, is you never know what a persons going through.

Take a look at Tyler Perry’s complete video below.