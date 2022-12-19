Congratulations, R. Kelly And Joycelyn Savage Welcome Baby Girl !?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Allegedly congratulations are in order as word on the street has it that the last of the, Pied Piper of R&B’s, Mohicans, his alleged fiancé, Joycelyn Savage, has given birth to a baby girl.

Havin my baby, What a lovely way of sayin’ how much you love me, Havin’ my baby, What a lovely way of sayin’ what you’re thinkin’ of me

Clearly Joycelyn Savage loves and thinks about Robert Kelly who is currently serving a 30 year prison sentence after being convicted of all nine counts of a superseding indictment charging him with racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Allegedly Joyce Savage took to her social media to make the birth announcement of a baby girl, Ava Lee Kelly, born December 8, 2022.

“My baby girl Ava when you were born , my whole world shined so bright. I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us . Though the world is cold , I promise to always protect you . I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy . 12.08.22”

Back in August rumor had it that Joycelyn was pregnant but Kell’s lawyer said that was a lie when the truth would do. Allegedly Joycelyn was sticking to her pregnancy story stating that the lawyer had no idea that she and R. Kelly were doing IVF because at the time Joycelyn was told she couldn’t have a baby.

The only question is really, if all of this is true, does R. Kelly still see nothing wrong with a little bump and grind?

Take a look below