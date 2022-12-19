Machine Gun Kelly’s BFF Are Leeches !?

Cleveland’s own rapper Machine Gun Kelly has stunned fans with many things other his musical greatness.
MGK has hung from rafters high above concert fans. MGK has had romantic toasts of his blood with his leading lady actress Megan Fox, with whom we might add he has stated his own nail polish collection.
Remember “Wild Boy” the song by Machine Gun Kelly, featuring Waka Flocka Flame? MGK is upping the ante on that song.
Machine Gun Kelly’s latest IG post about his best friends that are leeches. Not money grubbing people being referred to as leeches but actual segmented worm Leeches.
MGK posted on his Instagram story … there are several leeches going to town on his stomach and that the parasites are his “best friends.”
Take a look at the video below