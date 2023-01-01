Founding Member Of The Pointer Sisters, Anita, Has Passed, Age 74

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Prayers are in order as sad news has been delivered to music fans to start the new year of 2023 as founding member of The Pointer Sisters, Anita, has passed away at the age of 74.

According to Anita Pointers representative she passed away after a long battle with cancer peacefully surrounded by the loving presence of her family on New Years Eve.

The legendary Grammy award winning Pointer Sisters who ruled the 70’s and 80’s with best known smash hits such as “I’m So Excited,” “Jump,” “Slow Hand,” “Fire,” and “He’s So Shy,” was comprised of her sisters Bonnie, June and Ruth.

According to Anita’s sister Ruth:

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace.”

Anita’s only daughter, Jada, passed away in 2003 while her sister and fellow group member, Bonnie, died in 2020 at the age of 69 and their youngest sister, June, also passed away in 2006 from cancer.

Anita was survived by her sister Ruth and her two brothers.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Anita Pointer uplifted in our prayers.