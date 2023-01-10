CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits.
The USDA says the temporary boost, known as emergency allotments, to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in 2023.
Also, households that receive SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits because of the significant cost of living increase to Social Security benefits that went into effect Jan. 1.
SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal in Ohio in March.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- El DeBarge Busted For Drugs At A Gas Station
- Jacob Lattimore From ‘House Party’ Interviews With Z1079’s Micah Dixon!
- Gary’s Tea: Rumors Around Reality Stars Spilt, Gabrielle Union Smooches On Woman In New Trailer & More [WATCH]
- The Bijou Star Files: Shemar Moore’s Epic Birth Announcement
- Multiple Tennessee Police Fired In Sexual Misconduct Scandal
- Anita Baker Shares New Music [LISTEN]
- What’s Trending: 6-Year-Old Student Shoots Teacher At Virginia School [WATCH]
- Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Style Goals For Her Latest Promo Run
- Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
- 3 Things With Jeff Johnson: Biden Classified Docs, Prince Harry Memoir & The Death Penalty [WATCH]
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com