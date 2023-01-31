Cindy Williams of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Has Passed Age 75

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Prayers are in order as actress Cindy Williams of the smash hit back in the day television show ‘Laverne & Shirley’ has passed away at the age of 75 years old in Los Angeles after a short illness.

In a statement from Cindy Williams children, Zak and Emily Hudson, released by CNN:

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” their statement read. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Cindy Williams big break came in 1976 when she was cast in ABC’s Happy Days, spinoff, Laverne & Shirley, which ran for eight seasons and was one of the most popular shows on television during its run. Cindy Williams is also known for her roll in director George Lucas’s classic 1973 film American Graffiti alongside Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfuss and Harrison Ford.

Ironically Cindy Williams partner on ‘Laverne and Shirley’ actress/director Penny Marshall passed away at the age of 75 as well in 2018.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Cindy Williams uplifted in our prayers.