The Bijou Star Files: Chi Town’s Dropping Charges Against R. Kelly

Chicago Prosecutor to Drop Sex Abuse Charges Against R. Kelly

Monday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said her office would be dropping ten sex-abuse charges against disgraced singer R. Kelly following his two federal court convictions and multi-decade prison sentence that should guarantee he won’t see the light of day. Read More

KANYE WEST CAMPAIGN PAID MILO Y. ALMOST $50K …Dished Out to Fuentes, Too

Kanye West‘s presidential aspirations don’t come cheap — just ask his campaign, which paid Milo Yiannopoulos tens of thousands last year … while reimbursing Nick Fuentes for a few expenses, as well. Read More

T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH SCRUBBED FROM ‘GMA3’ INTRO

ABC is wasting no time in moving on from T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach … dropping their names from the show they anchored together before their romance sparked their exit. ‘GMA3’ had a noticeably different intro for Monday’s episode, with the announcer saying … “Now from Times Square, here’s what you need to know.” Read More

MEMPHIS NAACP PREZ CHARGES IN TYRE NICHOLS CASE COULD BE ADJUSTED

The charges 5 ex-Memphis PD officers are facing in the Tyre Nichols murder case can, and should, be tweaked based on evidence and what’s most likely to secure convictions … according to an NAACP chief. Read More

CIRCUS OF BOOKS WEHO SWIPING 30″ DILDOS AIN’T EASY, BUT …Shopper Caught on Cam!!!

The bigger the sex toy, the bigger the score for an alleged shoplifter — or at least that appears to be what this person was thinking, attempting the ol’ 5-finger discount on a 30-inch tall dildo! Read More

RICH DOLLAZ My Daughter Ashley Fired Gun in Self-Defense …SHE HAS A RESTRAINING ORDER, HELLO!!!

Rich Dollaz has his daughter Ashley Trowers‘ back after her arrest for allegedly shooting at her ex in Memphis … insisting she’s a domestic violence victim who acted in self-defense. Read More

OPRAH HAPPY 69!!! Celeb-Packed Bday Bash

Oprah rang in her 69th birthday with some of the most famous women in Hollywood — including Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra … and Kim Kardashian. Read More

LARSA PIPPEN, MARCUS JORDAN Secret Handshake …SEALED WITH A KISS!!!

Things are clearly getting quite serious between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan — the two now have a secret handshake … one that they seal with a big smooch!! Read More

NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Says He’s ‘Not Gay’ After Participating In Viral TikTok Trend

After igniting speculation about his sexuality, Brentt Leakes—NeNe Leakes’ 23-year-old son—is setting the record straight and clarifying that he “loves women.” Read More

Issa Match! Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Portray Him In Biopic

Lionsgate has taken on the challenge of portraying the legendary Michael Jackson in an upcoming self-titled biopic. And the lead actor, Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, is already creating some buzz around the project. The 26-year-old singer and songwriter is the son of Jermaine Jackson. Read More

Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Celebrate Zaya Wade’s Winter Formal Look: ‘We 10 Toes Down Always’

Zaya Wade recently experienced a major high school moment: winter formal. And father, Dwyane Wade, and stepmother, Gabrielle Union, made the send-off a family affair backed by public support. Read More

DJ Mustard Responds To Claims He Is Financially Negligent Amid Divorce From Chanel Thierry

The court battle continues between DJ Mustard and Chanel Thierry. And now the producer is responding directly to initial claims Thierry seemingly made, alleging Mustard is financially negligent of their three children. Read More

Rihanna Reportedly Files Trademark For ‘Fenty Kids’ Clothing Line

Rihanna never ceases to amaze her fans. And it has now been reported that the singer has filed a trademark for a “Fenty Kids” clothing line. Read More

Keke Palmer And Darius Daulton Celebrate Son With ‘Once Upon A Baby’-Themed Shower

Over the weekend, Keke Palmer and Darius Daulton Jackson celebrated the pending arrival of their first son together. The couple hosted a ‘Once Upon A Baby’ shower, complete with themed props and decor, activities, and plenty of dance floor action! Read More

Biden Administration Announces COVID-19 Emergency Declarations Will End in May

The Biden administration informed Congress on Monday of its plan to begin winding down the COVID-19 national and public health emergency declarations with an end date set for May 11. Read More

Surgeon General Warns That “13 is Too Early” to Join Social Media

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy believes 13 years old is just too early to join social media. Read More

GAP Pays Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss In New Campaign

GAP is celebrating Black culture and Black History Month. Read More

HBCU Apologizes For Recruiting White Football Player Who Used N-Word

After Marcus Stokes, a white football player, was caught on camera saying the N-word in a song, he lost his scholarship at the University of Florida. Read More

The Trend Of Airing Someone Out On Social Media

Drama on the internet is a thing that’s all too common nowadays. We’ve seen verbal spats go down between celebrities, strangers, and friends-turned-foe. And while it makes for a good cup of tea, it’s really cringy. Read More

AMC Will Screen $5 Movies, Including ‘Wakanda Forever’ And ‘The Woman King,’ For Black History Month

AMC Theatres is celebrating Black History Month by offering $5 movie tickets through the end of February. Read More

Marc Anthony’s Daughter Skips His Wedding For Movie Outing With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Marc Anthony wed Nadia Ferreria during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening. Read More

Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund Reaches Over $1 Million Days After its Launch

A memorial fund to honor Tyre Nichols and help his parents, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, heal from his tragic death has reached more than $1 million in donations. The GoFundMe fundraiser was set up almost 48 hours ago. Read More

Lauren London Says “My Dad Is Jewish & My Mom Is Black” As She Talks Learning More About Her Jewish Roots + Gives Update On What It’s Like Being A Single Mom

Actress Lauren London recently spoke on learning more about her Jewish roots as well as life as a single mom. Read More

Offset — Quality Control Responds To Rapper’s Lawsuit, Says He Breached Secret Agreement w/ Former Label Due To Social Media Posts

Offset’s former label Quality Control has responded to his lawsuit which demands it not receive a cut from his solo career. Read More

Eddie Murphy Says He’s Open To Do A ‘Shrek 5’ Film Or A Donkey Spinoff: I’d Do It In Two Seconds

Eddie Murphy says he’s open to reprising his role as Donkey in a potential fifth “Shrek” movie or a Donkey spinoff. Read More

TYRE NICHOLS GEORGE FLOYD FAM SHOWING SUPPORT… Will Attend Funeral

Tyre Nichols‘ family is getting support from the one family that probably best understands their pain — George Floyd‘s loved ones will be at Tyre’s funeral for a face-to-face meeting. Read More

SEN. TED CRUZ I’M NOT APOLOGIZING TO PAUL PELOSI For Tweeting Hammer Attack Conspiracies

Sen. Ted Cruz is standing his ground, refusing to apologize to Paul Pelosi for sharing conspiracy theories about the hammer attack … even after seeing the shocking police video of what went down. Read More

