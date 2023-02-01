The Bijou Star Files: Steph Curry Made In Known NOT In His Hood

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 1, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Steph Curry Opposes Low-Income Housing Development Near His $30 Million Mansion

Steph Curry doesn’t want any drastic changes made to his neighborhood. Reportedly, the Golden State Warriors player issued an official opposition to the development of affordable multi-family housing units set to be placed behind the $30 million mansion that his family purchased in 2019. Read More

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2023 induction nominees: See who made the list

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has just announced its list of 2023 induction nominees. So who made the cut this year? Check out the list of 14 nominees below… Read More

DALLAS ZOO MISSING MONKEYS FOUND …Inside Abandoned Home

The two monkeys who went missing this week from the Dallas Zoo have been found … cops say they were left in the closet of an abandoned home. Read More

DAMAR HAMLIN PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION …To Promote CPR Training

Damar Hamlin is kickstarting a campaign to spread CPR awareness and training following his on-field medical scare earlier this month … teaming up with the American Heart Association to create the “3 For Heart” challenge. Read More

AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE DOM. VIOLENCE CHARGES DROPPED

Stoudemire tells says… “A little over a month ago, my family’s world was turned upside down as I faced allegations that we all knew to be untrue – which I instantly and publicly denied.” Read More

TYRE NICHOLS WASN’T SLEEPING WITH COP’S WIFE …Stepdad Denies Rumors

Tyre Nichols was NOT having a relationship with the wife of one of the Memphis police officers involved in his brutal beating … according to his stepdad, who is addressing a rumor that’s all over the Internet. Read More

LATTO EBAY DROPS PANTIES SALE …Health & Hygiene First!!!

Latto nearly had the last laugh on “panty police” haters who accused her of repeatedly wearing one pair of animal print undies, but eBay is deflating her auction dreams!!! Read More

ALEC BALDWIN OFFICIALLY CHARGED WITH INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER …D.A. Uses Baldwin’s TV Interviews Against Him

Alec Baldwin has now officially been charged with a crime over the fatal shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins on his “Rust” movie set, and the D.A. listed a litany of safety lapses which she says sit squarely at Baldwin’s feet. Read More

Coach Fired For Impersonating 13-Year-Old Student During JV Basketball Match

A 22-year-old assistant junior varsity basketball coach in Portsmouth, Virginia, posed as a student in order to participate in a game. As a result, she’s now out of a job! Read More

Georgia High School Student Faces Criminal Charges In Attack That Left Teacher With A Broken Leg

A Georgia student is facing criminal charges after a dispute that left a teacher with a broken leg. Heritage High School in Rockdale County suspended the ninth grader following the violent altercation captured on video. Over the weekend, the clip received viral attention across social media platforms. Read More

Lil Jon Hires Attorney, Threatens Live Nation Over ‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival Where He’s Not Even Scheduled To Play

Lil Jon has retained an attorney after threatening Live Nation for the use of his song title “Lovers & Friends” for a festival that he’s not even scheduled to play in, according to legal documents Read More

Nia Long Says She Has Her ‘Eye On One Person’ Following Split From Ime Udoka

Nia Long might be “single AF” but the 52-year-old still has her sights set on a new romantic interest. Read More

Food Fiend: School Official Accused Of Stealing $1.5M Worth Of Chicken Wings

One Illinois woman is accused of risking it all to secure a small fortune in the form of chicken wings. Read More

Accused Drunken Driver Breaks Down In Tears Upon Learning Gruesome Details In NYC Crash That Killed His Fiancée, Unborn Baby

The man accused of drunk driving and killing his fiancé and unborn child in a New York City car crash Saturday broke down in tears upon learning of their deaths. Read More

YouTube Top Creator MrBeast Funds Surgery For 1,000 Blind People, Helping Them See Again

YouTube’s top creator MrBeast is giving back to the world in a huge way. According to CNN, the content creator paid for cataract removal for 1,000 blind people. Or those who were near-blind, and couldn’t afford the surgery themselves. Read More

Woman Allegedly Tried to Fake Her Own Death by Tracking Down Instagram Doppelgänger and Killing Her

A woman is accused of tracking down a lookalike using Instagram, only to fatally stab the doppelgänger as part of an effort to fake her own death. Read More

Doctor Sentenced to More Than 16 Years Over Opioid Scam Involving ‘Medically Unnecessary’ Prescriptions

A doctor has been sentenced to more than 16 years behind bars in connection with a drug scam involving the illegal distribution of millions of doses of “medically unnecessary” opioids. Read More

Fourth ‘Bad Boys’ Movie in the Works, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Announce

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will team up once again as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for the fourth installment in Bad Boys movie franchise. Read More

Video Shows Tourist Being Hit on the Head With Stick After Climbing Pyramid in Mexico

A Polish tourist was confronted by an angry mob of locals after he decided to climb Mexico’s Chichén Itzá Pyramid. Read More

Ron DeSantis Plans to Defund Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Programs in Florida Universities

After banning AP African American Studies courses from being taught in Florida high schools, Governor Ron DeSantis is on his next mission. Read More

Florida School Teachers Being Told to “Cover or Store” Books or Face Felony Charges

Duval County, FL teachers say district officials instructed them to “cover or store” classroom libraries. Read More

Jussie Smollett Given More Time to File Appeal, Court Warns ‘No Further Extension Will Be Granted’

Jussie Smollett has been granted his request for a fifth extension to file their initial appeal argument, but the court warned it would be the last time. Read More

‘Dr. Phil’ Talk Show to End in Spring After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil McGraw, 72, made the decision to stop producing new episodes at the close of the current 2022-23 season. Read More

Dollar General Employees Arrested for Allegedly Lowering Prices, Costing Store Over $6,000

Two women working at a Dollar General store in Evansville were arrested on felony theft charges Thursday after police say they stole thousands from their employer. Read More

Offset’s Former Label Quality Control Files Countersuit, Alleges Rapper Is Still Under Contract & Owes Money From Solo Releases

The music-rights fight between Migos rapper Offset and former label Quality Controlcontinues on. Read More

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Studio Listed For Rent For $50k Per Hour

The studio where Kanye West recorded ‘Donda’ can allegedly now be rented for $50K an hour. Read More

‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ – Woman Sentenced For Role In Reality Star Tim Norman’s Murder-For-Hire Scheme

A woman named Terica Ellis has been sentenced for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme involving ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman. Read More

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Says He ‘Never Bought Real’ Jewelry Or Luxury Vehicles While Playing In The NFL In Order To Save ‘83%’ Of His Salary: Don’t Try To Live A Lifestyle You Know You Can’t Afford

Athletes are known to spend their money on expensive cars, jewelry, and women, but Chad Johnson thinks that’s a rookie mistake. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com