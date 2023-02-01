Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Kitchen Workout

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the Kitchen “ GET MOVING” workout.

Get moving…

-refrigerator ( 50- ankle scissors/ 10 push-ups)

-microwave (leg curls/ knee taps/ crossover punch)… duration but 3 mins minimum

-air fryer ( squat hold to lateral /curl/press down repeat)… 5 (1 min increments )

-oven ( chair squat/ knee up/ incline elbow to knee / dip)… 10 mins ( 2 mins each exercise)

-snack cabinet ( 5-runners to squat jump forward n back) 20 rounds

Check out the tutorial video below