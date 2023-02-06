The Bijou Star Files: Breezy Shades Jazzy Over Grammy

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 6, 2023:

Chris Brown Rips Robert Glasper After Losing Grammy for Best R&B Album

Chris Brown wasn’t happy that he was passed over for best R&B album at the Grammys. The singer apparently shared his anger via his Instagram Story. Read More

CLIVE DAVIS PRE-GRAMMY PARTY JENNIFER HUDSON HONORS WHITNEY WITH ‘GREATEST LOVE OF ALL’

Jennifer Hudson brought the house down at Clive Davis‘s pre-Grammy party Saturday night, with a rendition of “Greatest Love of All” that would have surely left Whitney Houston impressed. Read More

EX-ATLANTA BRAVES SCOUT On Travis Kelce …HE COULD HAVE BEEN AN MLB STAR!!!

Now batting for the Atlanta Braves … Travis Kelce?!? Read More

ELON MUSK Hey, Corporate America …PAY ME $1,000 FOR GOLD CHECKMARKS!!!

The days of being verified for free on Twitter are coming to an end — which goes for corporate accounts too … who’ll have pay a pretty penny for their verification status. Read More

GRAMMYS 2023 CELEBS PARTY BIG-TIME FOR A SECOND NIGHT …Jay-Z And Beyonce In The Mix!!

Jay and Bey, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Rich Paul all showed up at the United Master Celebration of Independence in Hollywood. Khaled gave a big thumbs up and even bigger smile on his way out of the soiree. Seems like he had a rockin’ good time. Read More

BEYONCÉ WORLD TOUR Fans Pleading for Cash on GoFundMe …HELP SCORE US TICKETS!!!

Beyoncé fans are begging to score tickets for her upcoming tour … making public pleas for $$$!!! Read More

IDAHO MASSACARE SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER KENTUCKY WOMAN PROFESSES LOVE FOR HIM

Bryan Kohberger — the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre — is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Read More

DOUG WILLIAMS I TEARED UP WHEN MAHOMES, HURTS MADE SUPER BOWL… Was Like When Obama Got Elected!!!

Doug Williams tells TMZ Sports he teared up after Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts officially made the Super Bowl … comparing the moment to when Barack Obama first got elected. Read More

GEORGE SANTOS WEB OF LIES GROWS BIGGER Allegedly Claimed To Work On ‘Spider-Man’ Musical

George Santos is caught allegedly spinning the truth once again … this time claiming he worked on the Spider-Man musical, another apparent lie. Read More

REP. JAMAAL BOWMAN CONGRESS IS PLAYING GAMES AND PEOPLE ARE DYING

Rep. Jamaal Bowman says Democrats and Republicans are scared to break party lines, particularly when it comes to police reform, and it’s maddening because people are literally dying as a result. Read More

JOE MIXON AGGRAVATED MENACING CASE DISMISSED

Joe Mixon is in the clear in his aggravated menacing case — at least, for now — prosecutors dismissed the charge against the Cincinnati Bengals star on Friday … though there is still a chance they could re-file it at a later date. Read More

DALLAS ZOO MYSTERY SUSPECT ARRESTED IN MONKEY THEFT CAPER Busted At Dallas Aquarium

A rep for the Zoo tells us, “We can share with you that our on-grounds cameras were critical as they captured suspicious activities, and we were able to share that with DPD. Read More

GRAMMYS 2023 Weekend Starts Early …TONS OF CELEBS COME OUT TO PLAY

It’s Grammy weekend once again in Los Angeles, and some of the industry’s biggest stars aren’t wasting any time in celebrating music’s biggest honor. Read More

VIOLA DAVIS LATEST EGOT RECIPIENT …With 2023 Grammys Win

Viola Davis just joined an exclusive club in the world of entertainment … becoming the 18th EGOT winner in history, this after snagging a Grammy and giving a helluva reaction. Read More

JACK HARLOW TWITTER MOSTLY UNIMPRESSED …W/ ‘WMCJ’ Reboot Trailer

Jack Harlow‘s acting debut got a first look this weekend in the new trailer for the rebooted “White Men Can’t Jump” — and the consensus on Twitter seems to be … uh, yeah, no. Read More

KYRIE IRVING TRADED TO MAVS… After Request

Kyrie Irving got his wish — the NBA superstar has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports. Read More

LIZZO IG OFFICIAL W/ BF… At Pre-Grammy Gala

Lizzo‘s boyfriend was front and center this weekend — both at a big starry event, and on the place where a relationship matters most … the Gram. Read More

Stars Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 GRAMMYs

The 2023 GRAMMYs is finally upon us and we have to spill the tea about the stars who dazzled as they graced the red carpet! Here are our many favorites! Read More

E-40 Donates $100K To Grambling State University’s Music Department: ‘We Appreciate The Impact Your Gift Will Have’

Bay Area legend E-40 recently granted a hefty donation to his alma mater, Grambling State University (GSU)! Specifically, E-40 cut the Louisiana HBCU a $100K check, which will be used to benefit its music department. Read More

Black History Month Spotlight: Nicole Lynn Becomes 1st Black Woman Agent To Represent An NFL Quarterback In The Super Bowl

Nicole Lynn is making history as the first Black woman agent to represent an NFL quarterback in the Super Bowl! Read More

OH-KAY! Latto Says Her Mystery Bae Covers ALL Her Bills: ‘That’s How It’s Supposed To Be’

Latto gave her mystery man a lil’ shoutout during a recent interview, and she dished on some of the different ways that he spoils her! Read More

T.I. And Tiny’s Six-Year-Old Heiress Harris Releases Cover Of Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ (Video)

Heiress Harris seems to be next up in a family of award-winning musicians! Days before Rihanna is set to make a musical comeback at the Super Bowl, Heiress released a cover of the star’s 2022 song Lift Me Up. Read More

Summer Walker Claps Back At Fan Who Says She’s Too Excited About Being A Single Mother

Summer Walker is sharing some words for an Instagram user who criticized the mom of three for being “a little too” happy as a single mother. Read More

Watch Jay-Z Join DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and More for “God Did” Grammys Performance

“God Did” was brought to the Grammys stage on Sunday night. Read More

Co-Owner of Popular Atlanta Nightclub Fatally Shot Outside Establishment

Michael Gidewon, the co-owner of the popular Atlanta nightclub Republic Lounge, is dead after he was fatally shot outside the establishment on Saturday morning. Read More

Chinese-Born Woman Sues Adoptive Parents After Escaping ‘Basement Dungeon’ Where She Was Kept for Years

A 19-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit against her adoptive parents after she spent most of her childhood locked inside a “basement dungeon room.” Read More

NY School Apologizes After Students Were Served Chicken and Waffles for Black History Month

A New York public school has apologized for serving an “inexcusably insensitive” meal during Black History Month. Read More

Prospective Staffer Accuses George Santos Of Sexual Harassment, Says He Made Advancement Towards Him And Was Later Denied Job

A former prospective staffer to George Santos has revealed wrongdoing on the former Representative’s behalf. Read More

Rap-A-Lot Founder J. Prince Denies The Rumors That Celebrities Have To “Check-In” When They Visit Houston: “Man, Ain’t No Money In That Sh*t”

Prince denies the allegations that celebrities must “check-in” with him whenever they visit Houston. Read More

Mother and Daughter Duo Gets Into A Vicious Brawl With Spirit Airline Gate Agents Over Oversized Carry-On Fees [Video]

A mother and daughter duo was recently involved in a physical altercation with Spirit Airline gate agents. Read More

Tennessee Health Department Suspends The License Of Two EMTs Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Death

The Tennessee Health Department suspends the license of two EMTs who did not provide the proper aid to Tyre Nichols. Read More

